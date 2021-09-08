CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre approves PLI scheme for textile sector

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the textile sector. A package of Rs 10,683 crore will be allocated for 10 different segments of the textiles sector as part of the scheme...

