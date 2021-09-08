Centre approves PLI scheme for textile sector

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Dr Santosh G Honavar, Director of Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery and Ocular Oncology, Centre for Sight Eye Hospital, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, and Editor of the Indian Journal of Ophthalmology, has been conferred with the very prestigious Honorary Fellowship by the Royal College of Ophthalmologists, London, UK. Dr Santosh G Honavar is the first Ophthalmologist from the Indian subcontinent to be recognized with the Honorary Fellowship, the highest award of the Royal College of Ophthalmologists, which is bestowed upon individuals who have made outstanding contributions to Ophthalmology. The highest accolade of the Royal College of Ophthalmologists - the Honorary fellowship is awarded to the most accomplished ophthalmologists in the World, and only 48 such awards have been made since inception, with a chartered limit of only 100 ever. In the citation by the Royal College of Ophthalmologists, it was stated that "Dr Honavar is widely considered the father of ocular oncology of the Indian subcontinent and is credited with establishing adult and pediatric ocular oncology as dedicated subspecialties. His efforts have led to improved quality of care for countless eye cancer patients" and "It indeed is a great pleasure to see Dr Santosh G Honavar now become the first Ophthalmologist from the Indian sub-continent to be awarded the prestigious Honorary Fellowship of the Royal College of Ophthalmologists." The Royal College of Ophthalmologists regulates the curriculum, training, examination, and certification of ophthalmologists in the United Kingdom. It was established by the Royal Charter by the amalgamation of the Faculty of Ophthalmologists and Ophthalmological Society of the United Kingdom, and the history of the Ophthalmological Society of the United Kingdom dates to 1880 as one of the first professional societies in Ophthalmology in the World. Dr Honavar is a nationally and internationally acclaimed ophthalmologist, having been previously awarded the prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award by the Government of India for his path-breaking research on the childhood eye cancer Retinoblastoma, Jerry Shields Award by the Asia Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology, the Peter Rogers Oration by the Australian and New Zealand Society of Ophthalmic Plastic Surgeons, and more recently, the Lifetime Achievement Award by the American Academy of Ophthalmology, again, the first-ever Indian ophthalmologist to have achieved this distinction. Dr Honavar was trained at Bangalore Medical College, Bangalore; Dr Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, AIIMS, New Delhi and Wills Eye Hospital, Philadelphia, USA. He is also a fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Formerly the Director of the Department of Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery and Ocular Oncology, Director of Ophthalmology Residency Program and Associate Director of LV Prasad Eye Institute, Hyderabad, Adjunct Professor at the Case Western Reserve University and University of Rochester School of Medicine, USA.