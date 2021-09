Rohit Sharma produced an impressive, long-awaited knock of 127 as India left England up against it on day three of the fourth Test at the Oval. Prior to this innings, all seven of Rohit’s Test centuries had come in home conditions but he anchored a superb comeback for the tourists. When he opened the innings on the second evening, his side were 99 behind. As he walked off for tea at 103 not out on Saturday, they were an even hundred in front on 199 for one.