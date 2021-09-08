Contrarian Play: Signing Off On DocuSign

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is a great company with years of high-level growth ahead of it but there is a major problem nagging the market. The company’s growth was boosted by the pandemic and it looks like the peak is passed. The Q2 results and guidance are good but show YOY growth is decelerating from the +58% peak set in the first fiscal quarter of the year to below 50% in the second quarter and below 40% in the 3rd quarter guidance. With the comps getting increasingly difficult it looks like growth could slow into the 20% range or lower and that brings the valuation into question. The company is trading at 180X this year’s earnings which is a hefty price-tag for such a slow-down in revenue growth.