Kanye West has been accused of jacking the logo design on his ‘DONDA’ merchandise from an independent black-owned company, which claims West abandoned plans to work with them after learning the inner workings of their design process. According to The Daily Beast, Randy Dawkins, the creative director of Infinity G8ds, claims that the logo prominently featured on ‘DONDA’ merch is identical to the one used on numerous items in the brand’s clothing line. “It’s disappointing,” said Dawkins. “We don’t have any bad vibes or bad feelings toward him, we actually like the dude. But how he handled business? Well, that’s another...