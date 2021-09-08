CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport County, RI

Great eight: Newport County girls soccer players to watch this fall

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll of this season’s eight local high school girls soccer Players to Watch are seniors, and three of them provide their team’s last line of defense — goalkeeper. Coaches were perplexed with trying to choose two players each from their team when they feel there are many more players who also will shine. If the coaches are right, those girls will make their presence felt and help their teams in various ways.

