NBA

How Does Phoenix Suns' Newly Signed Chandler Hutchison Fit With The Team?

By Karl Batungbacal
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Phoenix Suns have announced the signing of Chandler Hutchison after he was waived by the San Antonio Spurs. The Suns made the announcement Tuesday via their team website and official Twitter account. Multiple sports journalists, including The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin and Evan Sidery, reported that Hutchison was signed on a two-way contract. International Business Times could not independently verify this information.

Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Suns’ Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner ‘caught up’ in fatal car accident

Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker and his girlfriend Kendall Jenner were reportedly made witness to a road accident that proved to be fatal. According to Teresa Roca of The U.S. Sun, the Suns star was traveling with Jenner last week in Biloxi, Mississippi, when traffic reached a standstill. The couple exited the vehicle and caught a glimpse of a tragic accident that forced motorists to a screeching halt.
NBAPopculture

Former NBA All-Star and Slam Dunk Champion Battling COVID-19 in ICU

A former NBA All-Star has a request for his fans. Cedric Ceballos went to social media on Tuesday to reveal he is battling COVID-19 in the intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital. He posted a photo that shows him wearing an oxygen mask. "On my 10th day in ICU,...
NBAInternational Business Times

NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns Eyeing Trade For Recently-Acquired Spurs Veteran

The Phoenix Suns are looking at solidifying their run back to the top of the Western Conference as they eye Thaddeus Young. Phoenix was two games away from winning the NBA championship last season, but Giannis Antetokounmpo flexed his full arsenal from Game 3 onwards. The Suns’ offseason was predicated...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Cleveland Cavaliers Potential Starting Lineup: A Young Squad With A Promising Future

When you look at the starting lineup for the Cleveland Cavaliers, there is youth that spreads throughout the depth chart. Lauri Markkanen is the oldest member in the starting five at 24 years old. Everyone else ranges between the ages of 20 to 23. While the youth on the team is great for a squad trying to rebuild, can it translate to success in the regular season?
NBAchatsports.com

Phoenix Suns: This Lineup Would Blow Away Teams Offensively

Phoenix Suns (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) With a deep roster decorated with playable options at nearly every position, the Phoenix Suns enter the 2021-22 season with several possible lineup options for Monty Williams to toy around with should he please. But across them all, one stands out amongst the rest as an absolutely deadly force at the offensive end.
NBAtheScore

Report: Spurs to release Chandler Hutchison

The San Antonio Spurs are releasing forward Chandler Hutchison, sources told Fred Katz of The Athletic. Hutchison's salary was guaranteed for $4 million in 2021-22, according to Katz. He would have been eligible to receive a qualifying offer of $5.3 million in 2022-23, courtesy of Spotrac. San Antonio acquired the...
NBAtheScore

Suns sign former 1st-round pick Hutchison

The Phoenix Suns have made a late offseason addition to their forward rotation, announcing the signing of former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison. Selected No. 22 overall by the Chicago Bulls in 2018, the 6-foot-6 Hutchison has averaged 5.7 points and 3.8 rebounds in just over 18 minutes per game for his career. He made two postseason appearances with the Washington Wizards last campaign, totaling 18 minutes of action.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: Predicting Devin Booker’s Stats for 2021-22 Season

As the leading scorer for the Phoenix Suns as well as the heart and sole behind their run to the NBA Finals, Devin Booker carried his franchise both on and off the court last year. Having made such heavy contributions to such a successful team—while at only 24-years-old, Booker’s life truly represents the “NBA fantasy” which kids dream about at night, and play out all day on NBA2K’s MyCareer mode.
NBAvalleyofthesuns.com

Phoenix Suns: Regrading the Questionable Josh Jackson Trade

Selected by the Phoenix Suns with the fourth overall pick during the 2017 NBA Draft, Josh Jackson once looked destined for an illustrious basketball career—certain to make an immediate impact on the league. Unfortunately, that was not the case. Unable to develop a 3-point shot and chemistry with his team,...
NBAchatsports.com

Why the Phoenix Suns Will be Better Than the Boston Celtics in 2021-22

Phoenix Suns (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) After punching through the West last year, it took an Eastern Conference powerhouse to finally vanquish the Phoenix Suns, as the Milwaukee Bucks brought an abrupt halt to their title quest during the NBA Finals. Giannis Antetokounmpo largely contributed to that effort, averaging an absurd 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game during the six game series.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: Ranking Each Member of the Young Core by Ceiling

Last season, the Phoenix Suns saw their recent draft investments pay off seemingly all at once. Several young players reached new levels with their development, working to fuel their team’s Western Conference conquest. Taken with the first overall pick during the 2018 NBA Draft, Deandre Ayton finally put his doubters...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: 3 Position Battles to Watch in 2021-22 Season

Flooded with talent from top to bottom, the Phoenix Suns carry several options to fill several positions heading into the 2021-22 season. A good problem to have, but nonetheless one that might complicate things for the Phoenix coaching staff. Last year, the Suns began their season the same way they...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Suns trade rumors: Phoenix is expected to target Thaddeus Young

Suns trade rumors: Phoenix could look to make a move for Thaddeus Young. It’s going to be difficult for the Phoenix Suns to top the run that they had during the playoffs last season. However, that’s something that the front office is tasked with as they fill out their roster as training camp quickly approaches.
NBANBC Sports

Chris Paul calls return to Phoenix Suns an ‘easy decision’

Chris Paul had options. The Pelicans were offering more guaranteed money. He could have put on a Knicks uniform in Madison Square Garden. Other teams were kicking the tires on a deal. But there was never really any expectation around the NBA he would leave Phoenix after leading the Suns...

