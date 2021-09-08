How Does Phoenix Suns' Newly Signed Chandler Hutchison Fit With The Team?
The Phoenix Suns have announced the signing of Chandler Hutchison after he was waived by the San Antonio Spurs. The Suns made the announcement Tuesday via their team website and official Twitter account. Multiple sports journalists, including The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin and Evan Sidery, reported that Hutchison was signed on a two-way contract. International Business Times could not independently verify this information.www.ibtimes.com
