I hope this second brush with high fame is smoother sailing because I can’t handle the whiplash, and honestly if the worst thing Jung Hae In did was coming across as a presumptuous tryhard when he stood in the middle of the Baeksang winners picture then it’s time to move on. K-netizens have done so after his fantastic turn in the Netflix critical and popular hit D.P. (Deserter Pursuit) though more of the love is on the story and how it really was unflinching in tackling the problems in the South Korean army system. In addition to the upcoming December release of jTBC period romance Snowdrop, Jung Hae In may be making a return trip to Netflix as well as he’s been offered the male lead in the drama Connect directed by famed Japanese director Takashi Miike. It’s the story of a man who unwittingly has an organ taken from him and transplanted into another person and he starts to develop a connection with the recipient. Sounds weird and creepy and totally up Takashi Miike’s wheelhouse. It’ll be a different challenge for Jung Hae In and he would be smart to take it and keep branching out.