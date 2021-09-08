CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

The best 9/11 art hasn't been made yet

By Jeva Lange
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Twenty years is both an eternity and the blink of an eye. To be 20 years old in America means you're eligible to enlist in the Army, but also too young to remember the event that cleaved our nation into its defining pre- and post- eras. Twenty years is long enough for shows like The Sopranos and Sex and the City to be revived, but also not yet long enough to numb the surprise at seeing the Twin Towers appear in their early-season opening credits. Twenty years is long enough, also, for critics to attempt to pin down what the events of that clear, late summer day in New York City meant for our greater culture: the novels that were subsequently written, the TV shows that were scripted, and the endless superhero movies, with all their unsubtle Manhattan fight scenes, that were shot.

theweek.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
State
Oklahoma State
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Steinbeck
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Stanley Kubrick
Person
Terrence Malick
Person
Cormac Mccarthy
Person
Leo Tolstoy
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Long War#9 11#Sci Fi Allegory#Wonder Woman 1984#Americans#Islam#Muslims#The Associated Press#Arab#The World Trade Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Army
Related
PhotographyPosted by
WausauPilot

EXCERPT: 20 years on, ‘The Falling Man’ is still you and me

The following account from Associated Press photographer Richard Drew is excerpted from the book “September 11: The 9/11 Story, Aftermath and Legacy,” an in-depth look at AP’s coverage of 9/11 and the events that followed. On that day, Drew made one of the most indelible — and harrowing — images of the 21st century. It accompanies this story, but not as the main image.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Joe Pantoliano: ‘Scumbags like Trump use The Sopranos as a blueprint for being douchebags’

Joe Pantoliano is lying across his bed at home in Connecticut with a little black shih apso puppy named Scout happily nuzzling at his chest. He’s spent the last two decades living in the countryside 45 miles north of the George Washington bridge, but in his mind he’s back in the hardscrabble New Jersey of his youth. “Growing up, I was always led to feel shame about being the son of an immigrant, like I wasn’t really American,” remembers the 69-year-old.“The kind of Americans I knew from television were John Wayne, Robert Redford, Paul Newman and James Dean.” Dreaming of...
AstronomyInverse

Why hasn’t the Sun devoured us yet?

It’s good to question your own existence often. Your temporary life, a speck on the timeline. Not of human history but this week. You weren’t meant to live long. Your body, soft; your organs, vulnerable. (Imagine if we could live for hundreds of years, the damage each of us, individually, might do.)
Visual ArtPosted by
Rolling Stone

Gene Simmons Has Been Making Art in Secret for 50 Years

UPDATE: Following a bout with Covid and Kiss’ reconfigured tour dates, Gene Simmons’ first-ever art gallery exhibit will now open October 21st. *** Gene Simmons will give fans a glimpse at his never-before-seen artwork as the Kiss bassist has announced his first-ever art gallery exhibit in Las Vegas this October. Gene Simmons ArtWorks, showing October 14th to 16th at the Venetian’s Animazing Gallery, will feature sketches, drawings, and paintings created over the last 50 years. “Moving to the United States from Israel as a young boy, I didn’t speak English. I fell in love with comics and American television, and they not only helped...
Movieswashingtonnewsday.com

The Top 50 Films of the 1970s

From Robert Redford and Al Pacino to Steven Spielberg and Woody Allen, the 1970s were a fantastic moment for movies, with a whole new generation of stars and directors becoming household names. America was a different country after the turbulent 1960s, which saw the civil rights movement, the sexual revolution, and the Vietnam War, and Hollywood reflected the changing culture like a movie mirror. With changing gender roles, political mistrust, and more subversive kinds of comedy, films began to break new ground. The consequence was a new era in both American and international cinema.
EntertainmentTimes Union

Movie quiz: 9/11 remembered at the movies

Let’s start right out and say it — this quiz isn’t going to be “fun.”. As most everyone is all too well aware, Saturday is the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the worst terrorist attack in history, claiming the lives of 2,977 victims as well as the 19 terrorists who committed the horrific crimes.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

TV's slew of 9/11 20th-anniversary programming has been overwhelming

"The rush to produce as much September 11 #content as possible this year has an almost frantic undercurrent to it," says Caroline Framke. "For anyone old enough to remember it, the insistence that we Never Forget has haunted us ever since. Now there are countless 9/11 remembrances, tributes, news specials and retrospectives wanting to remind us of the devastation in granular detail, and as someone with a vivid memory of that day, I can’t imagine anything less appealing than spending its 20th anniversary watching a single one. There are docuseries about what happened on the ground (National Geographic’s 9/11: One Day in America) and the infrastructure of the towers themselves (History Channel’s Rise and Fall: The World Trade Center). There are interviews with children of the deceased (PBS’ Generation 9/11), the stunned Bush administration (Apple TV Plus’ 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room), and the former CIA and Afghan officials who became embroiled in the war that continues to this day (Netflix’s Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror). There are even retrospectives on responses from stand-up comedy (Vice TV’s Too Soon: Comedy After 9/11), Broadway (Apple TV Plus’ filmed version of Come From Away), and even college football (ESPN’s Comeback Season — Sports After 9/11). On Sept. 11 proper, more channels than I can name will broadcast coverage for hours on end, just in case anyone might do the unforgivable and overlook which day it is for even a single second." Framke adds: "If recollecting Sept. 11 brings you clarity, knowledge, or even some kind of peace, I wouldn’t dare begrudge you that — even as I question who, exactly, all these specials are even for. When faced with this wall of reflective programming across all networks and platforms, I feel nothing but a bone deep, existential exhaustion that certainly won’t be helped by immersing myself in latent trauma. For me and so many others, there’s just not much to gain from reliving 9/11 through TV beyond déjà vu of the stupefied ache we never want to remember, but can never truly forget."
U.S. Politicscodelist.biz

Cardi B & Her Sister Sued By Trump Fans For $20 Million

Three suspected supporters of Donald Trump squint at the big money. As reported by Billboard and Page Six, among others, Cardi B and her sister Hennessy Carolina and their partner were sued for a total of $ 20 million. The trio with the “Make America Great Again” attitude feels slandered and wrongly defamed as racists.
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

9/11 remembrance: Navy SEAL who killed bin Laden warns about America’s greatest threat now

As America reaches 20 years since the 9/11 attacks, the former Navy SEAL credited with killing Usama bin Laden warned of the greatest threat now facing the U.S. Robert O’Neill, former member of the elite SEAL Team Six, said in an interview with Fox News that despite growing concerns around a resurgence of radical Islamic terrorism, the U.S. has bigger vulnerabilities closer to home.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Rolling Stone

Big Mad Anti-Vaxxers Are Planning a Walkout — and It’s Flopping

When President Biden announced last night that his administration would be instituting vaccine mandates for up to 100 million Americans, no one expected anti-vaxxers and far-right extremists to be particularly happy. Yet one would’ve thought they would’ve organized something a little better than this. In response to Biden’s mandate, which requires that federal employees be vaccinated against Covid-19 or be subject to weekly testing, anti-vaxxers predictably became enraged, swapping calls for revolution and uprising and sharing template forms for how to request religious exemptions from their employers. (He also announced that workers at companies with more than 100 employees would be...
Societytalesbuzz.com

‘The Cookout Is Racist’ is trending, fans weigh in

“The Cookout Is Racist” is currently trending as Big Brother 23 viewers continue to debate about how the current season of the show is going. On the latest episode of the show, The Cookout alliance made it to the final six intact, marking an interesting moment in the history of the reality competition.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Netflix series that lost 50% of its audience, but is still the most watched in the United States according to Nielsen

The audience meter Nielsen presented in the last hours a new update of its weekly report, in which they reveal which were the most viewed productions in a certain time. The data that is shared is based on viewers and viewers of the streaming platforms Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and Hulu. These are figures that arrive almost a month late, since these streams do not publish their official numbers.
Photographypetapixel.com

Photographer Behind ‘The Falling Man’ Looks Back on His 9/11 Photo

To commemorate 20 years of the tragic September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001, photojournalist Richard Drew looks back on the split-second moment in which he captured “The Falling Man,” an iconic and powerful photograph that brings back the horrors of that day. Note: The video contains graphic images that may...

Comments / 0

Community Policy