The Week One matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns is one of the most anticipated of all on the opening slate. Around the nation, most eyes will be set on two of the best teams in the entire AFC conference. The Chiefs are hoping to reach the Super Bowl for a third straight season. Meanwhile, Cleveland is hungry for more playoff victories after tasting their first in 26 years. Kansas City defeated the Browns in the Divisional Round last year. Could that be a first of many playoff battles between the two in the near future?