Manchester United Star Rejects Contract Extension After Losing Position To Bruno Fernandes: Report
Jesse Lingard has reportedly rejected a contract extension from Manchester United and could leave the club for free at the end of the 2021-22 season. Lingard wants to be assured of enough opportunities before making a final decision about his future at Manchester United, unnamed sources told ESPN. International Business Times, however, could not verify the information independently.www.ibtimes.com
