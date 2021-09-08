CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Manchester United Star Rejects Contract Extension After Losing Position To Bruno Fernandes: Report

By Sakshi Gupta
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJesse Lingard has reportedly rejected a contract extension from Manchester United and could leave the club for free at the end of the 2021-22 season. Lingard wants to be assured of enough opportunities before making a final decision about his future at Manchester United, unnamed sources told ESPN. International Business Times, however, could not verify the information independently.

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Jesse Lingard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Fifa World Cup#Espn#Teamtalk#Manchester United#The Red Devils#Portuguese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerYardbarker

Watch: Pitch invaders swarm around Bruno Fernandes for pictures

Portugal were in action today for the third time in a week and in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence, it was another Manchester United star who stepped up to steal the show. Portugal sit pretty in their World Cup qualifying group and despite not having their talisman with them, they got the job done against a resilient Azerbaijan side.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo meets up with his Portugal teammates including Bruno Fernandes for their World Cup qualifiers ahead of his completing his stunning move to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has reported to duty for Portugal ahead of his stunning return to Manchester United. After an incredible day of drama on Friday, it was announced the 36-year-old would return to Old Trafford after he was previously linked with a move to their neighbours Manchester City. Since United announced...
Premier LeagueShropshire Star

Wolves 0 Manchester United 1 - Report

Wolves remain without a Premier League point after suffering a cruel home defeat to Manchester United. Mason Greenwood’s strike 10 minutes from time earned the visitors a barely deserved victory in a match the hosts dominated for long periods. But Bruno Lage’s men ultimately paid the price for failing to...
Soccerchatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes have struggled to spark together for Portugal... but there is room for BOTH to dazzle at Man United - and their off-field friendship will help in the quest for success

Bruno Fernandes cheekily claiming credit for masterminding Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United pointed towards a very bright future for the club but, now older and a different player, Ronaldo is expected to take the limelight. For now, until the end of the international break at least, Fernandes is top...
Premier LeaguePosted by
SPORTbible

Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Private Message To Bruno Fernandes After Man United Transfer, He Already Means Business

Cristiano Ronaldo has told fellow Portugal teammate Bruno Fernandes that Manchester United “need” to win the Premier League title this season, according to stunning reports. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner arrived at Manchester airport on Thursday evening after cutting short his international duty with Portugal. Ronaldo broke the international goalscoring...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Bruno Fernandes says the arrival of international teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United will help the team get 'closer' to winning their first piece of silverware under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Bruno Fernandes believes the signing of international teammate Cristiano Ronaldo will boost Manchester United's chances of winning silverware this season. The midfielder has made a big impact himself since arriving in January 2020 has yet to win a trophy since his arrival at the club. United have in fact not...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Fans invade the pitch and takes selfies with Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes during Portugal's World Cup qualifier in Azerbaijan... then one takes a photo with the referee as security fail to intervene

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes was mobbed by four fans for a selfie during Portugal’s 3-0 win over Azerbaijan. The World Cup qualifier was held up for a few minutes as the youngsters took turns to pose for a photo with the midfielder. Fernandes was understandably a little shocked that...
Premier LeagueRealGM

Jesse Lingard Rejects Extension Offer From United

Jesse Lingard has rejected a new contract at Manchester United as he seeks assurances on his first team prospects. Lingard has been offered fresh terms to extend his stay. If a new contract is not agreed with United, Lingard, who graduated through the academy to make more than 200 senior appearances, will be able to leave as a free agent at the end of the season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy