Akron area to mark 9/11 anniversary with stair climb, bell ringing, candlelight vigils

Here are community memorials planned for Saturday in observance of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks:. Akron: A9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will take place at 8:46 a.m., at InfoCision Stadium, 375 E. Exchange Street. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Safety Forces Support Center. Participants will climb 78 flights of stairs, which is the furthest any firefighter got that day. For those who want the extra challenge, participants can then decide to continue the course to climb all 110 stories. The event is presented by the city of Akron, Akron Fire Department, IAFF Akron Fire Fighters Local 330, Summit County and the University of Akron. For more information or to register for the event, please visit https://tinyurl.com/akron911stair.