CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Akron, OH

Akron area to mark 9/11 anniversary with stair climb, bell ringing, candlelight vigils

beaconjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are community memorials planned for Saturday in observance of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks:. Akron: A9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will take place at 8:46 a.m., at InfoCision Stadium, 375 E. Exchange Street. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Safety Forces Support Center. Participants will climb 78 flights of stairs, which is the furthest any firefighter got that day. For those who want the extra challenge, participants can then decide to continue the course to climb all 110 stories. The event is presented by the city of Akron, Akron Fire Department, IAFF Akron Fire Fighters Local 330, Summit County and the University of Akron. For more information or to register for the event, please visit https://tinyurl.com/akron911stair.

www.beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wadsworth, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Akron, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Akron, OH
City
Twinsburg, OH
City
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Akron, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#Pentagon#Volunteers#Akron Fire Department#Iaff#The University Of Akron#The Last Alarm Service#The World Trade Center#Shanksville#The American Legion#United Airlines Flight 93#The U S Military
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Country
Iraq
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

FBI releases declassified 9/11 document after Biden order

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The FBI on Saturday released the first document related to its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and allegations of Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden. Relatives of the victims had called on...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden steps into legal fight with vaccine mandates

President Biden is barreling toward a fight with GOP-led states over his mandate for many private businesses to require employees get vaccinated against COVID-19. Biden on Thursday announced the sweeping rule, which applies to businesses with 100 or more workers, and issued similar requirements for most federal employees and for health care settings that receive federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy