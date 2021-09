The following was taken from the records at the Coolidge Police Department. On Aug. 29 police conducted a traffic stop on a motorist for allegedly traveling 52 mph in a 35-mph speed zone in front of the Walmart store on Arizona Boulevard. The driver, Susan Hanson, 42, was arrested on an alleged offense for driving under the influence with a passenger under the age of 15 after registering a 0.17 and 0.19 blood-alcohol content on the breathalyzer. After being fingerprinted at the Coolidge police Department she was released to her husband.