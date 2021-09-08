CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

'Destiny 2': Best Exotic Weapons To Buy From The Kiosk

By Marc Santos
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since “Beyond Light’s” release, a significant chunk of “Destiny 2’s” arsenal of exotic weapons has been locked inside the Monument to Lost Lights, which is essentially a new vendor where players can get exotics of their choice. This kiosk removes the randomness of Xur’s inventory refresh and lets players...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kiosk#Destiny 2#Sniper Rifle#Arsenal#Pvp#Pvp#White Nail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Forge’s Pledge god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

Forge’s Pledge is the newest Iron Banner Pulse Rifle in Destiny 2‘s Season of the Lost, and it’s bringing more than just the Eliksni-inspired aesthetic we saw on Riiswalker last season. It can come with a series of different rolls suited for several activities. Finding a god roll for Forge’s...
Theater & Danceplayer.one

Destiny 2: Developers Disable a Hunter Exotic for Now

Bungie launched Destiny 2: Season of the Lost not too long ago and it seems the community has found a way to utilize a certain Hunter exotic to the fullest. This has prompted developers to disable it in Gambit and all PvP modes for now. Overpowered Hunter Exotic. The equipment...
Video GamesTwinfinite

New Destiny 2 Exotic Armor Pieces Get Disabled Due to Unfair PvP Advantages

The new season of Destiny 2 is now underway, and of course, there are a whole ton of new exotic armor pieces for players to hunt down and collect. Some of them look pretty sick too, but within just a few days of release, players have already discovered some unintentional effects of some of these pieces that give them a bit of an edge in PvP modes.
Video GamesPolygon

Destiny 2’s Exotic-only weapon types could evolve into Legendaries, says Bungie

A little more than a week after the Destiny Showcase, we know a lot more about The Witch Queen expansion and Year 5 of Destiny 2 than we did before. And in talking to game director Joe Blackburn and general manager Justin Truman last week, we’ve gotten new information on weapon crafting and glaives, raids, Hive Guardians, and the subclass reworks. But to round out our series of interviews, it’s time to talk about the lifeblood of Destiny: weapons.
Theater & DanceNME

Bungie removes overpowered dancing shoes from ‘Destiny 2’ PVP

Bungie has removed the Radiant Dance Machines from Destiny 2 PVP, which allowed hunters to dodge far too frequently. The Destiny 2 Radiant Dance Machines exotic boots have been removed from the Crucible PVP modes. The hunter-exclusive item allowed players to use their dodge ability more frequently when they are near enemies. This power in itself would be annoying but not game-breaking, however several mods synergise with the hunter dodge that vastly increases its potency. The power level gained from these combos caused the developers to prevent the items use in PVP, with Bungie Help tweeting the change.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

3 Best Weapons in Apex Legends History

What are the best weapons in Apex Legends History?. Apex legends has had 10 seasons to evolve as a game and during that time a great deal has changed. New weapons have been added, older hop-ups have been rotated out for newer ones, new legends made their debut and maps have changed dramatically. Many of these additions were nearly perfectly tuned for the game, but some wound up being overpowered to say the least.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Best weapons in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt tier list

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt early access features the game in an almost finished state, replete with weapons, characters, abilities, and interesting mechanics not found in other battle royales. To drink the blood of their enemies (or just splatter it across the streets of Prague), players get to use a sizable arsenal of conventional and unconventional weapons, including modern firearms, archaic WW2 guns, and melee tools. Out of the roster of 19 weapons in Bloodhunt, seven stand out as the best options players can use to secure a win. With the incredible mobility every Bloodhunt player has at their disposal, key weapon attributes are sustained damage (so you don’t have to stop and reload constantly) and close-range performance (most fights happen in close quarters.) With that in mind, here is our tier list of the best Bloodhunt weapons.
Video GamesTVOvermind

The 10 Best Call of Duty Zombies Wonder Weapons

Black Ops Zombies has been a mode that has always brandished some of the most unique and innovative weaponry in the series. There are dozens of wonder weapons that have been released throughout the series. Some are more favorable for battle while others are just plain fun to use. From the original Ray Gun to the brand new Conversion-Ready Binary Repeater-Standard from the newest Black Ops Cold War Zombies map. These guns pack a punch. But out of all these wonder weapons which ones are actually a cut above the rest? Which weapons do you gasp when you finally see pop up from the mystery box? Or which weapons will you work tirelessly for and jump through countless Easter egg hoops to attain? Here are ten zombie wonder weapons that you should always have in your arsenal when available.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Destiny 2: 10 weapons you need to farm in Season of the Lost

One of the main reasons that Destiny 2 is one of the best Xbox shooters available is because each season usually brings plenty of awesome new weapons to grind for, and Season of the Lost is no different. Featuring tons of new and reprised weapons that have excellent perks and stats, Season of the Lost is arguably one of the most rewarding seasons in Destiny 2. However, with so many great guns available, it can be tough to know which of the new weapons are the best.
Video GamesGamespot

Bungie Disables Destiny 2 Exotic To Stop Raid Boss From Being Melted

A new season of Destiny 2 kicked off last week, bringing with it new content, missions, and a patch that overhauled several Exotics within the game. Predictably, players discovered a few exploits with this gear that ranged from generating a full bar of Super energy within seconds to the ability to land a single killer blow on the Raid boss Riven. Once these exploits went live, Bungie moved quickly to disable them from Destiny 2 and the events that they were primarily being used in.
Video GamesGamespot

Destiny 2 Iron Banner For The War To Come Quest Guide - How To Earn All The New Weapons Fast

The Iron Banner is one of Destiny 2's more interesting competitive events, popping up periodically each season to reward players with special weapons and armor they can't get anywhere else. Each season has seen new Iron Banner weapons appear, and in the Season of the Lost, you can earn all of them by completing a season-long quest called "For The War To Come," which you can pick up from Lord Saladin in the Tower.

Comments / 0

Community Policy