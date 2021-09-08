'Destiny 2': Best Exotic Weapons To Buy From The Kiosk

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt early access features the game in an almost finished state, replete with weapons, characters, abilities, and interesting mechanics not found in other battle royales. To drink the blood of their enemies (or just splatter it across the streets of Prague), players get to use a sizable arsenal of conventional and unconventional weapons, including modern firearms, archaic WW2 guns, and melee tools. Out of the roster of 19 weapons in Bloodhunt, seven stand out as the best options players can use to secure a win. With the incredible mobility every Bloodhunt player has at their disposal, key weapon attributes are sustained damage (so you don’t have to stop and reload constantly) and close-range performance (most fights happen in close quarters.) With that in mind, here is our tier list of the best Bloodhunt weapons.
Comments / 0