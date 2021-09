When I was growing up, my father was relentlessly frugal. I compensated by spending my babysitting money whenever and wherever possible, thinking, “Why not? It’s just money.” But over time, my father’s, well, cheapness – and this is frugal Milwaukee, so he was by no means an anomaly – left a mark on me. I’ve never cut corners with food, but I appreciate a good deal. These three establishments offer quality and value, proving you don’t have to drop a bundle to get a good dining experience.