Letters to the editor: Abortion law; Revere school district policy; Medicare drug prices

beaconjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith their refusal to block Texas' new abortion law, the Supreme Court is denying not only abortion rights, but is setting an ugly and dangerous precedent by allowing states to override the constitutional rights of others by using what amounts to bounty hunters, rather than the state, to enforce state laws. How many laws could states pass that would take away or curb other constitutional rights by using vigilantes? Could states use this same strategy to ban peaceful protests? Voting? Gun ownership? Turning citizen against citizen cannot be the way forward to maintain a democracy. If the Constitution can be so easily bypassed, without redress, then no right is guaranteed and none of us are safe.

www.beaconjournal.com

Lawbloomberglaw.com

The Texas Abortion Law Sleeper Issue: It Limits Access to Counsel

We cannot say enough bad things about Texas Senate Bill 8. First and foremost, it prohibits abortion at a point in pregnancy so early that many women do not even know they are pregnant. But don’t sleep another deplorable provision of the law: It also curtails access to counsel for those hoping to challenge this blatantly unconstitutional infringement on the right to choose.
Medical & BiotechHealthcareFinanceNews.com

PhRMA battles Biden on proposal for Medicare to negotiate drug prices

Since President Joe Biden on August 12 proposed to have Medicare negotiate drug prices, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America has been supporting televised ads in opposition while other organizations have been urging consumers to tell their elected officials to support the president's plan. The Medicare negotiation push with...
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Biden administration takes on Texas abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration is suing Texas over a new state law that bans most abortions, arguing that it was enacted “in open defiance of the Constitution” and asking a judge to quickly declare the law invalid. The case filed Thursday by the Department of Justice is almost certainly destined to reach the Supreme Court, perhaps within a matter of weeks.
Lawkut.org

UT Law Professor Says Courts Likely To Uphold Vaccine Mandates When Challenged

Many institutions in Texas and beyond have issued COVID-19 vaccination mandates for employees, even as Gov. Greg Abbott has banned such mandates by government entities in Texas. But a Texas constitutional scholar writes that officials hesitating to impose mandates for fear of legal action may find the courts more sympathetic...
Texas StateWashington Post

The federal suit against Texas’s abortion law may fail. It’s still worthwhile.

The U.S. Department of Justice sued the state of Texas on Thursday, arguing that SB8 — the so-called heartbeat statute that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy — violated the Constitution and is preempted by federal law. The complaint could be just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the federal response to the unusual Texas statute.
Texas StateAustin American-Statesman

Letters to the editor: Texas abortion law stirs strong reactions

The Supreme Court declined to block a Texas law banning abortions after cardiac activity is detected. The law went into effect Sept.1. Statesman readers had strong reactions:. A few years ago I was shopping in a store and noticed a pregnant girl, soaking wet from the rain (as the bus never came), asking to use the store’s phone. I asked her if I could help or give her a ride. She accepted and seemed very relieved.
Texas Statenews4sanantonio.com

Pro-abortion, anti-abortion forces react to DOJ lawsuit over strict new Texas abortion law

“The act is clearly unconstitutional under long standing Supreme Court precedent,” said US Attorney General Merrick Garland. Today the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit, suing Texas over Senate Bill 8, also known as the heartbeat bill. That's the new restrictive abortion law that went into effect on September 1, it bans abortions after six weeks and empowers anyone to sue someone who has assisted in an abortion.
Texas StateDaily Beast

The DoJ Plays Whac-a-Mole to Try tp Save Roe From Texas Abortion Law

When the United States sued Texas on Thursday it was the latest hit in a seemingly endless game of Whac-a-Mole legal attempts to protect abortion rights. The Department of Justice is hoping that a federal district court in West Texas will do what the Supreme Court did not when it refused to grant an injunction last week to stop the law, which bans all abortions after 6 weeks, from taking effect.
Congress & Courtsbeaconjournal.com

Letters to the editor on abortion rights; Rep. Liz Cheney's role in House investigation

Regarding the article "Justice Department sues Texas over abortion law,'' I am relieved to read that the constitutional rights of those wanting an abortion will be protected by federal law. Abortion is legal in the United States, and abortion providers are protected under the FACE Act (Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances) that forbids violence or intimidation at clinics.
U.S. Politicsbloomberglaw.com

HHS Calls for Authority to Negotiate Medicare Drug Prices (2)

The Biden administration is calling for Congress to pass a set of proposals already backed by Democrats to lower prescription drug prices, including one to let the government negotiate prices with drugmakers. The proposals unveiled Thursday are part of a long-awaited report from the HHS to the White House that...
Wichita, KSWichita Eagle

Letters to the editor on gun rights, abortion, and wearing masks

The Biden administration is banning importation of Russian manufactured ammunition ostensibly as reciprocity for the poising of Alexei Navalny. The real intent of this under-reported executive action is mean spirited harassment of the law abiding American shooting public who have used this inexpensive ammunition for years. The gun control efforts...
Texas Statephillytrib.com

Texas's abortion law is a nightmare for women - and a warning to the nation

Texas’s newly imposed anti-abortion law combines the viciousness of flat-out abortion bans and the MAGA crowd’s penchant for bullying and harassment. The law prohibits abortions six weeks after a woman’s last period, putting her well-being and life choices under the thumb of the state. Republicans intend to enforce the law by incentivizing people to make claims against anyone assisting a woman to obtain such an abortion by offering a $10,000 bounty. Without any state enforcement, the ability of plaintiffs to challenge the law is limited.
Texas Statebloomberglaw.com

DOJ Files Suit in Effort to Void the Texas Anti-Abortion Law (1)

Attorney General Garland calls law ‘clearly unconstitutional’. Analyst cites difficulty in targeting who to sue under the law. The Justice Department sought to put a quick stop to a restrictive anti-abortion law in Texas after the Supreme Court refused to do so, seeking an emergency injunction to block it long enough for a court to rule it unconstitutional.
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

Is the President’s Vaxx Mandate Illegal? Here’s What a Top Louisiana Lawyer Says

Attorney Jimmy Faircloth talks about the legal ramifications of President Biden's vaccination mandate speech and the legal challenges that are obviously coming. "There's a long way between making a political announcement and actually affecting laws," says Faircloth, talking about the inevitable court fight over the mandate, "(Biden) has made a statement that has created a lot of tension and it certainly will cause litigation, but there is no rule. he has asked for a recommendation so they can create guidance for implementation of emergency rule.
Texas StateCSUB Runner

Texas abortion law violates a woman’s right to her body

On Sept. 1, Texas officially became the state with the strictest abortion laws in the country. Women’s rights are being violated with the enforcement of this law, not only because it violates a woman’s right to her own body, but it allows the government and its civilians to police a woman’s body.
Texas StatePosted by
NJ.com

Texas abortion law will backfire on GOP | Letters

Republicans, watch out what you wish for. You got your law outlawing abortion in Texas after six weeks of pregnancy. This law encourages anyone in the country to sue anyone — even an Uber driver who takes a woman to a clinic — who helps a woman get an abortion. Whoever files a successful suit will get a minimum of $10,000.

