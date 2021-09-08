Letters to the editor: Abortion law; Revere school district policy; Medicare drug prices

With their refusal to block Texas' new abortion law, the Supreme Court is denying not only abortion rights, but is setting an ugly and dangerous precedent by allowing states to override the constitutional rights of others by using what amounts to bounty hunters, rather than the state, to enforce state laws. How many laws could states pass that would take away or curb other constitutional rights by using vigilantes? Could states use this same strategy to ban peaceful protests? Voting? Gun ownership? Turning citizen against citizen cannot be the way forward to maintain a democracy. If the Constitution can be so easily bypassed, without redress, then no right is guaranteed and none of us are safe.