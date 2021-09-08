Phil Your Glass: Ben Curtis foundation wine fundraiser in Hudson to benefit hungry children

The Ben Curtis Family Foundation is hosting a wine fundraiser at the Country Club of Hudson at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 2. Save the date, and help save a local child from hunger. Since 2013, former British Open champion Ben Curtis and his wife, Candace, have been on a mission. A TV special on childhood food insecurity left quite an impression on the couple. The show moved them to talk with a friend who was serving on the Kent City Schools Board of Education. He revealed that 80% of the kids at Holden Elementary in Kent were on a free or reduced lunch program. The Curtises met with faculty at the school and soon their Birdie Bag Program was launched.