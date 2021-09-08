How Trump could start a GOP circular firing squad

As former President Trump rolled out his latest round of political endorsements, one thing was clear: It was time to settle some scores inside the Republican Party. Trump endorsed Michigan state Rep. Steve Carra's Republican primary challenge against influential longtime "RINO Congressman Fred Upton" (the ex-president's choice of words). "Upton has not done the job that our Country needs, for years has talked about leaving office and not running again, and he voted for Impeachment of the President of the United States on rigged up charges," Trump added. "He doesn't deserve to keep his seat."