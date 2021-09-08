CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Silver Lake native talks escaping north tower of World Trade Center on 9/11: Now You Know Akron podcast

 4 days ago

In this week's edition of the Now You Know Akron podcast, host Craig Webb is joined by George Hessler, a 9/11 terrorist attack survivor and Silver Lake native who was in the north tower of the World Trade Center when it was struck by a hijacked airplane. He talks about his harrowing escape just minutes before the building fell and his life since that terrible attack.

