CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

WeatherTalk: Our long summer days are losing light

By John Wheeler
Duluth News Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne particularly noticeable feature of the change of the seasons this time of year is the sharp reduction in daylight. Back in late June, at the time of the summer solstice, our days were almost 16 hours long. All summer the days have been getting shorter, but not at a particularly noticeable rate. By the last day of August, we still had 13 hours and 24 minutes of sunlight in the day. During September and October, however, we lose about three minutes of light each day.

www.duluthnewstribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Days#Weathertalk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
AnimalsConcord Monitor

The Outside Story: As summer wanes, fawns lose their spots

I have often been stopped in my tracks by the sight of a white-tailed doe standing in the lush summer grass. Depending on the sun’s slant, the animal’s coat is a rich shade of rusty brown or burnt orange. More delightful still is the sight of a fawn, reddish-brown with scattered white dots.
EnvironmentDuluth News Tribune

Shower chances for tonight

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Tonight will bring our next chance of rain and that will go on until tomorrow. By mid week we will dry out again with sunshine and highs in the low 70s. More small storm chances are possible Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will stay consistent in the low 70s for the week.
EnvironmentDuluth News Tribune

Sunshine to start the week

Today will be sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 60s to end the weekend. Monday will continue the sunshine and upper 60s. Rain chances are in store Tuesday with breezy conditions. The sunshine returns midway through the week and highs return to the mid 70s for the region. Besides isolated shower chances, the rest of the week looks to stay dry.
LifestyleDuluth News Tribune

Warm, dry summer could bolster grouse season

A warm, dry summer that allowed more newly hatched ruffed grouse chicks to survive should lead to hunters seeing more grouse in the woods when hunting seasons start Saturday in Minnesota and Wisconsin. A mother grouse may have up to a dozen chicks in the spring and in a cold,...
Alexandria, MNDuluth News Tribune

Morken: Breaking down how to hunt points in hill country

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- In terms of bedding for whitetails, elevation matters. Deer are survivors, and the best way for them to survive is to cover as many bases as they can to avoid predators -- us included. Even flat land tends to have some sort of elevation that deer often take advantage of.

Comments / 0

Community Policy