CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals rebrands with new disease focus

By Rowan Walrath
Posted by 
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Catabasis is aiming to use Quellis' lead program as the groundwork for what is essentially a new company, focusing on the allergy and immunology space. It has also rebranded, ditching the name "Catabasis" for "Astria Pharmaceuticals."

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

Boston, MA
932
Followers
3K+
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/boston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catabasis Pharmaceuticals#Disease#Immunology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Allergy
Related
EconomyInman.com

Investor-focused LendingHome to rebrand as 'Kiavi'

LendingHome, a online lender that focuses on working with home flippers and rental investors, announced Wednesday that it is rebranding and will change its name to “Kiavi.”. In a statement, the company described the new name as a “phonetic representation of the Italian word ‘chiave,’ meaning ‘key.'” The name also...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
Diseases & TreatmentsCitrus County Chronicle

Cancer & Blood Disease: New advance in bladder cancer

I saw a 67-year-old gentleman who noticed blood in his urine. He did not have a UTI, or urinary tract infection. He was referred to a urologist. He underwent cystoscopy (passing a lighted instrument in the bladder). It showed cancer of the bladder. Unfortunately, his cancer was involving muscle of the bladder.
Public Healthpsychologytoday.com

Disease Patterns: New Course Corrections

The pattern today has shifted away from deaths caused by infection to deaths by caused by noncommunicable diseases. Death from noncommunicable disease was the pattern until infections from COVID-19, first reported in China in 2019, caused a course correction. Pandemics always end. Vaccines, except for ones that eradicated smallpox, have...
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston Business Journal

PERSISTENT HEADWINDS

The return of business travel was already expected to be gradual, but it looks like the Delta variant’s rise has stretched out the industry's comeback even more. And if past is prologue, the return could be particularly slow in coming to Boston’s Logan International Airport.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Mitochondrial Diseases May Potentially Be Improved by New Approach

Mitochondrial DNA diseases are common neurological conditions caused by mutations in the mitochondrial genome or nuclear genes responsible for its maintenance. Current treatments for these disorders are focused on the management of the symptoms, rather than the correction of biochemical defects caused by the mutation. Now, scientists at Kyoto University’s Institute for Integrated Cell-Material Science (iCeMS) in Japan report a new approach where mutant DNA sequences inside cellular mitochondria can be eliminated using a bespoke chemical compound. The approach may lead to better treatments for mitochondrial diseases.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.

Comments / 0

Community Policy