Economy

HubSpot to lease entire 2 Canal Park building

By Lucia Maffei
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 4 days ago
In one of the first major headquarters upgrades by a Massachusetts public company post-pandemic, HubSpot Inc. plans to lease all of 2 Canal Park starting in late 2022.

Boston Business Journal

Boston, MA
