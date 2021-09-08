HubSpot to lease entire 2 Canal Park building

HANOVER PARK, ILL. — MSC Industrial Supply Co. has signed a long-term lease renewal and expansion at 1575 Hunter Road in Hanover Park. The company is a distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. MSC is expanding its current 181,635-square-foot footprint by another 106,731 square feet and will now occupy the entire 288,368-square-foot building. The facility features 36 exterior docks, three drive-in doors, 12,000 square feet of office space and a clear height of 30 feet. It serves as MSC’s Midwest distribution hub.