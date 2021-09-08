CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Choctaw County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Choctaw, Pushmataha by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-08 04:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Choctaw; Pushmataha A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Pushmataha and western Choctaw Counties through 545 AM CDT At 504 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 3 miles west of Antlers, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Antlers... Boswell Soper... Kent Kellond... Darwin Unger... Gay MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

