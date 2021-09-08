5 sneaky threats for the Carolina Panthers to worry about vs. NY Jets

Which under-the-radar Carolina Panthers players must give a good account of themselves during their Week 1 game against the New York Jets?. The time for speculation and predictions is almost over as the Carolina Panthers embark on their opening regular-season game against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium. Matt Rhule’s men have gone through yet more roster upheaval in a bid to keep them progressing in 2021, but there’s just no telling how this talented group will put it all together until we see them on the gridiron in a competitive setting.