Richardson Adventure Farm Is an ‘A-maze-ing’ Time
Richardson Adventure Farm knows how to grow tulips, sunflowers, Christmas trees and corn — but its most flourishing crop may just be a taste for fun. Located in rural Spring Grove, some 60 miles northwest of Chicago, virtually each of the farm’s 500 acres is devoted to some type of family entertainment. The biggest draw this time of year is Richardson Adventure Farm’s corn maze. Literally the world’s largest, the maze is an intricate labyrinth that covers 28 acres with nearly 10 miles of winding trails. It’s actually comprised of four smaller mazes, each with its own in-and-out path, and there are multiple checkpoints and overhead bridges to keep wanderers from straying too far.www.chicagoparent.com
Comments / 0