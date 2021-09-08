Richardson Adventure Farm Is an ‘A-maze-ing’ Time

Early on the morning of Oct. 8, 1871, a spark set off a fire that would change the course of our great city’s history and ignite a legacy of stories based on and around the fascination of the fire. The Great Chicago Fire is a topic as relevant today as it has been the last 150 years, particularly in light of the struggles with social, racial and economic inequities then and the same inequities that exist now. The Chicago History Museum has curated its vast collection, creativity and expertise into a permanent exhibit that fuels are understanding about the fire s us all about the fire and uses it as a launching pad to discuss as a family how we can all play a part in making change for the better.