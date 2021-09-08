CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

UK's Exscientia, Gates Foundation partner to develop variant-resistant COVID-19 drugs

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation would make a $35 million equity investment in privately owned Exscientia Ltd to fund the development of antiviral drugs including for the coronavirus, the Oxford-based drug developer said on Wednesday.

Exscientia will make a matching contribution and lead the development of up to five therapeutics, which are ready to enter human trials. The program will initially focus on agents against the SARS-CoV-2 and its variants as well as other coronaviruses.

Under the four-year pact, Exscientia could receive additional grants to help advance its drug candidates through commercialization.

The nine-year-old company uses computer algorithms to design drugs for a range of therapeutic areas from cancer to psychiatry.

The company’s lead program targets an enzyme called main protease of the coronavirus, which is conserved among different species of the coronavirus as well as its variants.

Exscientia said it is developing small molecule drugs that target proteins within cells, unlike existing drugs for COVID-19 that target proteins of the virus that are on cell surface and more likely to mutate.

“The small molecule drug that we develop will last and can potentially be stockpiled for the next pandemic and be distributed widely and easily amongst populations that are facing a new virus, or an existing new variant,” Denise Barrault, director of Exscientia’s portfolio management, said.

The partnership with the Gates Foundation will also expand to develop therapeutics for influenza and a family of viruses called Paramyxoviridae, with the potential to develop additional programs, Exscientia said. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

178K+
Followers
205K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Development#Antiviral Drugs#Covid 19#Uk#Exscientia Ltd#Oxford#Coronaviruses#The Gates Foundation#Paramyxoviridae
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Exscientia signs deal to develop anti-viral treatments for various viruses

Exscientia has entered a four-year partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to create anti-viral treatments to manage the existing Covid-19 situation and aid in preparing for future pandemics. In the initial stage, the alliance will focus on creating broad-spectrum coronavirus agents and expedite the development of Exscientia’s lead...
Public HealthWorld Health Organization

COVID-19 variants prolong Africa’s pandemic wave

Brazzaville – Weekly COVID-19 cases in Africa fell by more than 20%—the sharpest seven-day decline in two months – as the third wave pandemic tapers off. However, the rate of deceleration is slower than the previous waves owing to the impact of more transmissible variants. The continent recorded more than...
Public HealthPosted by
BET

Vaccine Resistant Mu COVID-19 Variant Spreading Across The U.S.

Public health officials are keeping an eye on one of the latest COVID-19 variants spreading around the world. First identified in January in Colombia, the Mu variant has been detected in 41 countries--including the United States, according to Newsweek. So far, it has been found in every U.S. state except Nebraska.
Public HealthGoLocalProv

COVID Mu Variant Hits Rhode Island—It May Be Resistant to Existing Vaccines

There is a new SARS-CoV-2 virus variant knocking on our door: Mu. Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus continue to emerge and are getting better at evading our defenses. This is the natural process of evolution. Alpha was more contagious than the original strain, and Delta is more contagious than Alpha. Literally, thousands of variants have been identified since the start of the pandemic. The total number of possible mutations is astronomically high, and the number of potential variants is impossible to predict.
Public HealthONE

COVID’s Aftershocks: How HIV could be impacting COVID-19 variants

A roundup of the latest news, stats, and analysis of COVID-19’s impact in Africa. View our data tracker and sign up for our weekly newsletter, and read on for the latest on the devastating nexus of conflict and COVID-19 in Ethiopia, the role of HIV in driving variant emergence, and Zambia’s debt transparency.
Tucson, AZKOLD-TV

FACT FINDERS: There’s a new variant of COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The World Health Organization declared a new COVID-19 variant, and it’s showing possible signs of resistance to vaccines. It is called Mu. This COVID variant was first documented in Colombia in January. The World Health Organization says it is mutated in a way that shows potential properties of immune escape, meaning it may have the ability to evade immunity from a previous COVID infection or vaccination.
Worlddallassun.com

New COVID-19 variant 'Mu' shows signs of resistance

Geneva [Switzerland], August 2 (ANI): The World Health Organization has said it is closely monitoring the new coronavirus variant named Mu, adding that the 'variant of concern' has shown signs of possible resistance to vaccines. In its weekly epidemiological update, published on Tuesday, the WHO warned the variant was becoming...
Public Healththeurbannews.com

COVID-19 Variants Regional Dashboard

Variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, are expected to continue to emerge. Some variants will emerge and disappear, and others will emerge and continue to spread and may replace previous variants. For example, the variant of the virus that caused the first U.S. COVID-19 cases in January 2020 is no longer detected among variants circulating in the country.
Public Healthhealthcaredive.com

FDA restarts distribution of Lilly's COVID-19 drug in 22 states

The U.S. government will resume distribution of Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody drug combination in a number of states, HHS said Friday, as cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. are driven higher by the spread of the delta variant. The decision comes roughly two months after administration of Lilly's therapy was...
ScienceKGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

New COVID-19 drug under development from Texas A&M research group

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Since the pandemic began, scientists have been looking for ways to treat people infected with COVID-19. Researchers at Texas A&M think they may have created a drug that would be the most successful at doing it. Remdesivir is the only FDA-approved drug to treat COVID-19 as...
ScienceInverse

Antibody-resistant Covid-19: How it works

Here’s how antibodies stop spike proteins from unlocking your cells. When a new strain of Covid-19 appears, an immediate question for more than 50 percent of the U.S. population is: Will my vaccine protect me against this new variant?. We are really asking are two questions when this occurs:. Will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy