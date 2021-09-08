Business case for the Connected Enterprise
Opening up to those outside of the direct control of the organisation means that trust has to be assumed or earned, otherwise the organisation can increase the risk of internal employees and externals accidentally, or deliberately, leaking information that could harm the organisation's brand – or worse, directly harm its financial viability through making public intellectual property that should have been kept secure. The need for audit and governance of information may also be an issue.www.computerweekly.com
Comments / 0