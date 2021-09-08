Business case for the Connected Enterprise

If you were asked what a patent is, your answer would most likely be something about a government-awarded mechanism by which a person can exclude others from manufacturing or selling a claimed invention for a period of time. While a bit generalized, this response is not far off the mark. In the not-too-distant past protecting intellectual property was the primary function of a patent. An industry grew out of this objective whereby, in order to generate licensing revenue, a company was forced to hire attorneys to sue other companies for patent infringement in order to recover a reasonable licensing fee. This litigation-based licensing became, of course, another revenue source for IP owners.