Pittsburgh, PA

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Sept. 9-15

By CP Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHead Downtown to the Cultural District for Lights On!, a multi-day festival welcoming guests back to in-person events and the official kick-off for RADical Days, featuring free events and activities throughout Allegheny County this fall. Thursday evening will feature performances from Arcade Comedy Theater, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, August Wilson African American Cultural Center, Eighth Street Stage, and more. Overall, the event invites you to choose from more than 50 free live music, theater, dance, and visual art events. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, but people are allowed to bring their own seating, and standing room will also be available. 5-10 p.m. Continues through Sat., Sept. 11. Between Stanwix and 10th Street on Liberty and Penn Avenue, Downtown. Free. culturaldistrict.org.

