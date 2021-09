As the Rangers prepare for the 2021-2022 season, there seems to be two camps of Ranger fans. There’s a camp that is expecting playoffs, seeing the big picture for the team. The other camp is very pessimistic, and seems to think there is no hope for the team this year. From what I’ve seen, there seems to be no middle ground, which is in line with how the fan base has been the last few years. But in Chris Drury’s presser yesterday, his comments gave cause for optimism, perhaps that many are missing the forest for the trees in this upcoming Rangers season.