Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: ‘I will be ready’ for Travis Kelce

Confidence can be a good thing for a rookie in the NFL. Overconfidence, however, can have the opposite effect. Only time will tell if Cleveland Browns rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is self-aware or not, but leading up to his team’s opening game against the K.C. Chiefs, the linebacker sounds like a young player unphased by the idea of going head to head with the reigning AFC champs and, particularly, the best tight end in the game today in Travis Kelce.