CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: ‘I will be ready’ for Travis Kelce

By Matt Conner
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConfidence can be a good thing for a rookie in the NFL. Overconfidence, however, can have the opposite effect. Only time will tell if Cleveland Browns rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is self-aware or not, but leading up to his team’s opening game against the K.C. Chiefs, the linebacker sounds like a young player unphased by the idea of going head to head with the reigning AFC champs and, particularly, the best tight end in the game today in Travis Kelce.

arrowheadaddict.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

142K+
Followers
333K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The K C Chiefs#Afc Champs#Northwestern#Hall Of Fame#Notre Dame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPopculture

Patrick Mahomes Surprises Fiancee Brittany Matthews With Extravagant Birthday Celebration

Patrick Mahomes made his fiancee's birthday very special. Over the weekend, Brittany Matthews revealed on her Instagram story that Mahomes surprised her with a 26th birthday party. She first showed off a trio of dresses gifted to her by the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. Matthews then revealed she wore one of the dresses out for a mystery event.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

KC Chiefs vs. Browns final score prediction

The Kansas City Chiefs are almost back! In just a couple of days, Andy Reid’s team will take the field against a Cleveland Browns team looking to avenge their loss to Kansas City in last year’s AFC Divisional game. We’ve got predictions and an injury update below!. Tyrann Mathieu COVID-19...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chiefs Get Huge News Before Sunday’s Browns Game

The Kansas City Chiefs are out to prove they’re still one of the best teams in the NFL when they take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Browns have received more hype than almost any other team in the pros leading up to the 2021 season. Some believe they’re capable of winning the AFC outright. We’ll find out what they’re made of on Sunday in Kansas City.
NFLFanSided

Watch: Browns player ejected after punching Chiefs coach on sideline (Video)

Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was ejected from Week 1 after punching a Chiefs coach on the sideline during a scuffle. Things turned ugly quickly in Kansas City as football returned to the stadium formerly known as Arrowhead. Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr was ejected in the first quarter of...
NFLArrowhead Pride

Chiefs cut ties with four injured players

Four transactions involving injured Kansas City Chiefs players came through in Thursday’s official NFL transactions report. All four of the players had been on the team’s Reserve/Injured list. First, the team waived tight end Evan Bayliss (partially guaranteed contract) and wide receiver Antonio Callaway with injury settlements, which will make...
NFLArrowhead Pride

The latest on Tyrann Mathieu as of Friday afternoon

Kansas City Chiefs defensive leader Tyrann Mathieu did not practice all week leading into Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns. The star safety was first reported to be heading to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on September 1, and he has not been able to find his way off. Chiefs head coach...
NFLKRDO

Browns rookie Owusu-Koramoah primed for opener with Chiefs

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — After a couple setbacks, Browns rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah says he’s ready for his first NFL game. He’d better be. Cleveland will open the season Sunday against the two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs, who eliminated the Browns in last year’s playoffs. The second-round pick from Notre Dame tested positive for COVID-19 at the start of training camp and recently needed stitches in his head after a weight-room accident. This weekend he draws a tough assignment in having to cover Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce.
NFLchiefscrowd.com

Travis Kelce: Chiefs never envisioned getting blown out in the Super Bowl

In 2020, the Chiefs got to the Super Bowl for the second straight year. They lost. They didn’t expect to lose the way they did. “We felt very confident going into the last game,” tight end Travis Kelce told Zach Frydenlund of Complex.com. “We knew who we were. We knew the type of game that [more]

Comments / 0

Community Policy