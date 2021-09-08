These 10 NTX Giving Day nonprofits are making a difference in Collin County – and YOU can help!

A healthier and better educated population leads to growth in local economies. And this can begin with something as simple as a free, healthy lunch. This summer Plano West Rotary Club (PWRC) was proud to be a partner in the Plano Independent School District’s Summer Curbside Meals program. The program provides boxes of healthy food items, as well as nutritional information and recipes, to Plano ISD students and their siblings throughout the summer, free of charge. Plano ISD Food and Nutritional Services (FANS) works within the state of Texas Agricultural Department to provide these meals under the direction and funding of the USDA.