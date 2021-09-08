Keys to victory, betting line and prediction for Boise State’s home opener against UTEP

Boise State offensive coordinator Tim Plough said it was hard not to get emotional during the national anthem on Thursday at the Bounce House in Orlando, Florida. The Broncos’ season opener at UCF was the first game he coached in almost two years because COVID-19 forced the postponement of the 2020 season at the FCS level. It was also the debut of the Broncos’ new coaching staff, under the direction of former Boise State player Andy Avalos.