New antibody infusion center opens in McKinney to fight COVID-19
People battling COVID-19 are getting another resource in Collin County: a regional antibody infusion center. State and local authorities set up a space this month at Collin College in McKinney where people who are diagnosed with the virus can visit for an infusion of antibodies that will help people fight off the coronavirus. Authorities said this treatment is intended for people who are diagnosed with the virus but have not yet bad enough to need an ICU bed or oxygen treatment.localprofile.com
