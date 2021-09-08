Kansas City Royals vs Baltimore Orioles 9/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Boston Red Sox (75-58) will battle the Tampa Bay Rays (83-48) in the AL East four-game set tournament at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Boston just lost the series finale at 5-7 against the Cleveland Indians on Sunday but the Red Sox won the series after beating the Indians in the first two matches at 4-3 on Friday and 5-3 on Saturday. The Boston Red Sox bowed to the Tampa Bay Rays in the opening series at 1-6 on Monday. Boston posted a 75-58 standing with a .564 team percentage and took 3rd place in the American League East with 9 games behind first-place Tampa Bay. The Red Sox achieved a total of 670 runs scored and 612 runs allowed for a point difference of +58. Pitcher Nick Pivetta earned the loss after 5.0 innings of play with four earned runs on six hits allowed while granting five walks and struck out six hitters of the Rays last time out.