A sizeable but low-risk €28m investment – Tomori now irreplaceable for Milan
AC Milan’s most expensive signing of the summer was Fikayo Tomori as he joined the Rossoneri on a permanent deal from Chelsea. Calciomercato.com writes how Tomori now, today more than ever, seems to be irreplaceable for head coach Stefano Pioli. Not many questioned the desire to spent €28m and turn his loan into a permanent deal given how well the player performed in his first six months, especially when considering his age and potential too.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0