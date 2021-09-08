CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A sizeable but low-risk €28m investment – Tomori now irreplaceable for Milan

By Oliver Fisher
Cover picture for the articleAC Milan’s most expensive signing of the summer was Fikayo Tomori as he joined the Rossoneri on a permanent deal from Chelsea. Calciomercato.com writes how Tomori now, today more than ever, seems to be irreplaceable for head coach Stefano Pioli. Not many questioned the desire to spent €28m and turn his loan into a permanent deal given how well the player performed in his first six months, especially when considering his age and potential too.

