Music

Metallica to appear and perform on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ for Black Album Anniversary

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetallica have announced that they will be appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Friday, September 10th for an interview and performance as part of their 30th anniversary celebration of “The Black Album.” The anticipated remastered version of the ‘Black Album’ will be available in multiple formats including a deluxe box set, double vinyl LP and a three-CD expanded edition beginning September 10.

MusicNME

Metallica and Miley Cyrus to perform live together on ‘The Howard Stern Show’

Metallica and Miley Cyrus will perform live together on The Howard Stern Show later today (September 9) to celebrate the 30th anniversary reissue of ‘The Black Album’. The band will mark the milestone with tomorrow’s commemorative release (September 10), which also includes ‘The Metallica Blacklist’: a star-studded covers album of tracks from Metallica’s August 1991 album.
Musicmetalinjection

METALLICA To Guest On Jimmy Kimmel Live! Next Week With "A Few Surprises"

Metallica will be guests on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show on September 10 to celebrate the release of their Black Album reissue. The band also promises a live performance and maybe "a few surprises too." Maybe it's new material? Who knows! According to guitarist and vocalist James Hetfield, the band was working throughout the pandemic and "wrote quite a few songs."
MusicNME

Watch Metallica read one-star reviews of ‘The Black Album’

Metallica read some one-star reviews of their seminal record ‘The Black Album’ during an appearance on US TV. The band are celebrating the album’s 30th anniversary with a new box set and a covers compilation called ‘The Metallica Blacklist’. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Friday (September 10),...
