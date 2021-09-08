Metallica to appear and perform on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ for Black Album Anniversary

Jimmy Kimmel returned to his late-night show after a lengthy summer hiatus on Tuesday where he hit the ground running by mocking the unvaccinated. Kimmel spent the past few months on vacation while a slew of guest hosts such as Wanda Sykes, David Spade, Nick Kroll, Julie Bowen and more filled in behind his desk. In his first opening monologue since returning, Kimmel lamented the fact that his hopes to see a full audience with no masks were dashed by an increase in coronavirus cases. It didn’t take long before the host began sounding off on those who continue to refuse the vaccination, placing the blame for the ongoing pandemic restrictions squarely on their shoulders.