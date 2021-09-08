Metallica to appear and perform on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ for Black Album Anniversary
Metallica have announced that they will be appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Friday, September 10th for an interview and performance as part of their 30th anniversary celebration of “The Black Album.” The anticipated remastered version of the ‘Black Album’ will be available in multiple formats including a deluxe box set, double vinyl LP and a three-CD expanded edition beginning September 10.www.river1037.com
Comments / 0