Lionsgate has announced today that the studio has reteamed on Millennium Media’s Expendables saga that will once again reunite the world’s top action stars for an all-new film. Lionsgate will release the film in the US, Canada, and the UK. The announcement was made today by Jason Constantine, President of Acquisitions and Co-Productions for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. Reuniting as the team of elite mercenaries are Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and Sylvester Stallone, who will all reprise their roles as Lee Christmas, Gunner Jensen, Toll Road, and Barney Ross respectively. In addition, actors Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, and Tony Jaa are set to join the franchise in new roles.