Milan and Real Madrid eyeing Chelsea centre-back amid Romagnoli uncertainty

AC Milan could try and sign another centre-back from Chelsea as they look to bolster the defensive department, according to a report. Milan bought Fikayo Tomori from the Premier League side for €28m back in June and that certainly filled a big gap in the rearguard, but one could reopen if Alessio Romagnoli leaves the club at the end of the season, which is currently on the cards given his deal expires in 2022 and he does not appear close to renewing.