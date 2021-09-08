CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ tops North American box office over Labor Day weekend with earnings of $90M

river1037.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel‘s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ set a new Labor Day box office record with a $90 million in earnings over the holiday weekend. According to reports, the film surpassed 2007’s record holder ‘Halloween,’ which garnered $30.6 million. Shang-Chi also earned $75.5 million from 4,300 domestic locations across across three days, and its international earnings came in at around $127.6 million. Shang-Chi’s three-day earnings also marks the second-biggest domestic opening of 2021, just behind ‘Black Widow‘s’ $80.3 million. and above ‘Fast and Furious 9‘s’ $90 million opening.

www.river1037.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#The Ten#North American#Disney Premier Access
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
Portland, ORThe Portland Mercury

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Sees Simu Liu and Awkwafina Try and Fail to Reinvent the Marvel Formula

An action-adventure story with plenty of charm and creativity that is fighting to get out of the confines of the Marvel malaise, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is a regrettably lackluster film that falls short of its great aspirations. The biggest disappointment is that those aspirations still flicker through in brief moments though are never given the chance to fully shine, leaving only a dull hint of what could have been. Those moments may be enough to carry the film for many, though only just barely.
Moviesflickdirect.com

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Featurette

Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Weekend Box Office Results: Shang-Chi Breaks Labor Day Record With Epic $90 Million Four-Day Haul

The numbers look good for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which pulled in a record-breaking $90 million across the four-day weekend. They look even better for theaters and the industry. The only people probably looking at the numbers with some grief are the folks at Paramount, which recently pushed both Jackass Forever and Top Gun: Maverick off this year’s schedule into 2022. That could still turn out to be a good idea and ultimately be looked back upon as just a slight delay for some bigger grosses, assuming the pandemic numbers head in the right direction again. But as the box office numbers have been showing for the past month now, people are still going to the movies – especially when there are no streaming options. But even more important for the industry is the extrapolation of these numbers, which are starting to feel more like pre-2020 instead of 2021. And not to bury the lede, but the box office just had its biggest Labor Day weekend ever. Not bad.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel's Eternals a Theatrical Exclusive With No Disney+ Premier Access: Report

Marvel's Eternals reportedly will not have a simultaneous release in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access, making it the second Marvel Studios movie so far this year to show only in theaters after Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The Kevin Feige-produced Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson as the super-spy Avenger, was the first Marvel movie to do day-and-date and stream via the $29.99-priced Premier Access in July. After Disney CEO Bob Chapek confirmed in August that Marvel's Shang-Chi would remain a theatrical exclusive for 45 days, Vulture reported that the box office performance of the September release would determine whether Eternals would be available for streaming on the same day it opens in theaters on November 5.
MoviesPosted by
GoldDerby

Box office predictions: Just how massive will ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ be for Marvel?

All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what film will win the U.S. box office for the weekend of September 3 – September 5. (Even though Monday, September 6 is a federal holiday, we are still going by the Friday-Saturday-Sunday weekend numbers as reported by Variety Insight.) Things are looking good for Marvel fans, as “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (dir. Destin Daniel Cretton), distributed by Walt Disney Studios, tops our racetrack odds ahead of its theatrical debut. This 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe takes place chronologically after “Avengers: Endgame”...
Moviesepicstream.com

Shang-Chi Demolishes Labor Day Weekend Record with $90M Opening Weekend

The long wait for Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings is finally over and fans were clearly eager to see the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe flick. The Simu Liu movie has just demolished the previous Labor Day weekend box office record by taking in a massive $90 million on its opening weekend.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits the box office hard in its premiere and surpasses Fast & Furious 9

Marvel can score another point after the premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which has broke box office records during its opening weekend with $ 71.4 million. The middle Variety has reported that Shang-Chi has managed to get the second best opening weekend in the united states during pandemic times. The $ 71.4 million at the box office puts it behind Black Widow’s $ 80.3 million and above Fast & Furious 9’s $ 70 million.
MoviesLompoc Record

Filmaniacs: 'Shang-Chi' is a refreshing spin on the Marvel formula

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film to be released strictly to theaters without a hybrid release on Disney+. There’s been some concern from fans and critics alike regarding how that was going to work out during a pandemic. Posts on social...
Moviesshondaland.com

‘Shang-Chi’ Rings in a New Level of Representation

The latest, highly-anticipated film in Marvel Studios’ MCU, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, crushed Labor Day weekend box-office records with a domestic opening of more than $94.6 million, netting more than three times the previously held record. Globally, the film has grossed more than $157.7 million despite not being allowed to open in theaters in China. (Though the Chinese government has not issued a reason for its refusal to allow the movie, many speculate the cause to be Shang-Chi’s source material and its link to Fu Manchu, the racist archetype villain often played by white actors in yellow face.)
Moviesthenerdstash.com

Disney Will Release Eternals, Among Other Films, Exclusively in Theaters

Disney announced today that the upcoming MCU film Eternals is one of many movies that will skip Disney+ Premier Access and instead release exclusively in theaters for 45 days starting November 5 before making its way to digital platforms. Theatrical Marvel. The news comes after the release of Shang-Chi and...
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Disney’s remaining 2021 movies will debut in theaters first

Don’t expect to stream Disney’s next movies at home the moment they’re available. The Verge reports Disney has revealed that all its remaining 2021 movies will debut in theaters first, including the animated robot comedy Ron’s Gone Wrong (October 22nd), the Marvel blockbuster Eternals (November 5th) and a new adaptation of West Side Story (December 10th).
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Shang-Chi’s Box Office Success, Three More Major Disney Films Are Confirmed For Exclusive Theatrical Release

If Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings truly was an “experiment,” it seems to have worked to the benefit of theaters this past weekend. The latest Marvel flick took a gamble when Walt Disney Studios decided to release the film exclusively to big screens over Labor Day weekend previously after using its Disney+ Premier Access model on movies like Black Widow, Cruella and Jungle Cruise. But then Shang-Chi made $150 million worldwide in a single weekend. and that was apparently enough for the studio to change up its strategy for the rest of the year.
MoviesVoice of America

Disney to Debut Rest of 2021 Films in Cinemas First

SAN FRANCISCO - Disney announced Friday that all of its films slated for release by the end of the year will be exclusively screened in cinemas first, bringing relief to theaters anxious to reconnect with audiences after the coronavirus pandemic devastated their industry. The animated film Encanto will be released...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Marvel's Shang-Chi Has A Strong Second Weekend At The Box Office, Scoring A Big Win For Theaters

When Cate Shortland's Black Widow arrived this past summer, it stirred up more than a little in-industry controversy. Fearing the bottom-line impact from the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, Disney made the call to release the Marvel Studios blockbuster simultaneously in cinemas and via Premier Access on Disney+, and while some records were broken in the film's first three days of release, Hollywood was shocked when ticket sales dropped nearly 70 percent during the feature's second weekend. In addition to adding extreme fuel to the theaters vs. streaming war and inspiring Scarlett Johansson to file a lawsuit, this situation has resulted in a lot of analysts' eyes being fixed on Destin Daniel Cretton's Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings – which has come out as a big screen exclusive. Now the box office numbers for the MCU movie are in, and it's hard not to look at them as a huge win for the theatrical experience.

Comments / 0

Community Policy