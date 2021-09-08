CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Is New Internet, Says Novogratz Despite BTC Price Crash

Coinspeaker
With his company, Galaxy Digital, in the process of acquiring BitGo, Novogratz also commented on El Salvador’s Bitcoin moves. On Tuesday, September 7, the world witnessed yet another Bitcoin price crash as the price of Bitcoin nosedived to $43,000. This resulted in the liquidation of above $3.54 billion in derivative markets. However, the coin market has bounced back up. At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) was back up to $48, 649. There are suggestions that the BTC price crash on Tuesday is related to its official adoption as legal tender in El Salvador. According to a crypto veteran, Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, the Bitcoin (BTC) price fluctuation was not strange. Rather, he says it was expected.

