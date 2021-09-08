New York Mets vs Miami Marlins 9/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The New York Mets (70-69) will duel with the Miami Marlins (57-81) in Game 2 of a three-game competition at LoanDepot Park in Miami on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 6:40 PM ET. New York defeated the Washington Nationals in their recent tour after winning three of the five-game set over the weekend. The Mets scored a total of 36 runs while giving away 25 in beating the Nationals in their recent battle. The NY Mets also defeated the Miami Marlins in the series opener at 9-4 on Tuesday. New York left Miami behind at 7-4 after six innings with 6 base hits heading to the eventual 9-4 win last time out. Pitcher Carlos Carrasco went 5.0 innings of play and gave up one earned run on seven hits with a walk while striking out four hitters of the Mets in triumph. 1B Pete Alonzo drove three RBIs on a double and made two runs in the win.