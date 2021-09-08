CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoskinson says FUD-storm ‘nothing new’ for Cardano

By Shubham Pandey
ambcrypto.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo things don’t change in the Cardano ecosystem. Regular upgrades, and the IOHK CEO, tackling all the FUD, criticism and comments directed towards Cardano. At press time, ADA was trading at the $2.67 mark, although with a price correction of about 7% in 24 hours. Meanwhile, the team prepared for the upcoming fork that’s scheduled to take place on September 12th. It would potentially introduce smart contracts to the network’s mainnet.

