One of the biggest perks of being the Champions of Europe is the fact that it’s not hard to convince top talents to buy into the club’s vision. Chelsea found this out during the summer when it added two class players in Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez. The Blues weren’t bending over backwards to bring in a plethora of players to overhaul the side. Instead, Marina Granovskaia and her team worked to solidify the current core and clear out those who weren’t part of the long-term plans.