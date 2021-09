Kylee VanTol will play the role of the Wicked Witch in “The Wizard of Oz” this weekend at the Frauenthal Center in Muskegon. Tribune photo / Matt DeYoung

When she was just 2 years old, Brett and Lyn VanTol were told their daughter, Kylee, may never walk or talk.

Kylee’s challenges originated from a virus that she contracted at just three weeks old, which led to a high fever and “seizure-like episodes,” according to Lyn. Extensive physical therapy and speech therapy helped Kylee tremendously, and today, she is blossoming on stage as she pursues her love for theater.

Kylee VanTol on stage during a recent dress rehearsal. Courtesy photos