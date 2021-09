Faculty and staff at MTSU’s University College are making it easier and more affordable for students to succeed in the classroom. Kim Godwin, Meredith “MA” Higgs and Mike Boyle recently collaborated in publishing a textbook that will be used for two MTSU courses at no cost to students. The book can be accessed for free at any time thanks to the James E. Walker Library’s licensing of Pressbooks, an online platform that allows self-publishing of textbooks, articles and other documents that could be used in the classroom.