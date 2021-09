Dogecoin has suffered losses in the market with the recent crash. But its woes did not just start with the crash. The digital asset had grown and gotten most of its value from the hype around it. Mainly arising from shilling from prominent personalities like Elon Musk. This had brought investors, old and new alike, into the asset, which had managed to grow over 21,000% to land at an all-time high of $0.73.