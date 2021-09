(RTTNews) - French benchmark CAC-40 of the Euronext Exchange has rallied smartly from Thursday's levels as lingering anxieties on the extent and pace of tapering waned with the ECB's announcement of a token reduction in bond-buying. European Central Bank (ECB) said it would advance with its emergency bond-purchasing scheme, but at a moderately lower pace than seen in the last six months, as the eurozone has been showing signs of economic recovery.