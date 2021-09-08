'I'm going to change these laws': Priest sex abuse survivor seeks legal reform in Ohio
When Chris Graham slides his tablet across the table to show lawmakers the police report detailing his rape, he sees their faces change. That’s because in the report, there’s the account of someone who remembers seeing the perpetrator, a Catholic priest, chasing after a 14-year-old Graham and then grabbing him and trying to get him to go back into a private room at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Powell.www.dispatch.com
