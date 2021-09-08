CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Boeing's board has to face a lawsuit from its shareholders over the 737 Max crashes, a judge ruled, saying it 'ignored' problems with the planes

By Sinéad Baker
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA judge ruled that Boeing's board of directors must face a lawsuit from its shareholders over the two fatal crashes of its 737 Max planes that killed 346 people. Delaware judge Morgan Zurn ruled on Tuesday that shareholders can pursue some of their claims against Boeing's board, though she dismissed some of their other claims, Reuters reported.

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing 737 Max#Ethiopian Airlines#Board Of Directors#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Lion Air
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Boeing
Related
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

Pilot error likely caused fatal Air India Express crash - report

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Pilot error and a failure to follow safety guidelines probably caused the Air India Express crash that killed 21 people last year, the country’s worst aviation accident in a decade, investigators said in a report on Saturday. The Boeing 737, repatriating Indians stranded in Dubai due to...
Industryindustryglobalnews24.com

Boeing faces lawsuit against two air crashes

• Board of directors of Boeing's face a lawsuit against two air crashes. • The manufacturer's 737 MAX was grounded worldwide for 20 months. Boeing's board of directors must face a lawsuit from shareholders over two fatal plane crashes killing hundreds of people. The Lion Air crash in Indonesia and...
EconomyUS News and World Report

Shareholders May Pursue 737 MAX Claims Against Boeing Board, Court Rules

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Delaware judge ruled on Tuesday that Boeing's board of directors must face a lawsuit from shareholders over two fatal 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people in less than six months. Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn ruled Boeing stockholders may pursue some claims against the board, but dismissed...
EconomyBBC

Boeing: Directors to face investor lawsuit over fatal crashes

Boeing's board of directors must face a lawsuit from shareholders over two fatal crashes involving its 737 Max plane, a US judge has ruled. Morgan Zurn said the first crash was a "red flag" about a key safety system on the aircraft "that the board should have heeded but instead ignored".
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

Ryanair ends talks for follow-on Boeing Max order over price

(Bloomberg) --Ryanair Holdings Plc ended negotiations with U.S. planemaker Boeing Co. on a major follow-on order for 737 Max aircraft after failing to agree on pricing. Talks on the higher-capacity Max 10 single-aisle jets ended after 10 months, Ryanair said in a statement Monday. Europe’s largest low-cost carrier has ordered 210 of the smaller Max-8200 already, with deliveries spanning the next five years.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Boeing Clocks 5 New 737 MAX Orders From A New Customer

Today Boeing clocked a small order for its 737 MAX series of aircraft. Five Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft have been ordered by the aircraft lessor Griffin Global Asset Management. While seemingly unrelated, the order comes the same day that the aircraft was recertified to fly in Malaysian airspace. The...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Malaysia Approves Boeing 737 MAX’s Return To The Sky

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has recertified the Boeing 737 MAX over two years after it grounded the jet. The CAAM made its decision following a review of U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Boeing publications on the MAX’s return to service. The agency has also released a new safety directive for Malaysian and foreign MAX operators.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

How Do The Boeing 737 MAX 10’s Extending Wheels Work?

It’s fair to say that the Boeing 737 MAX series has had a difficult few years. 2019 saw the type grounded worldwide due to safety concerns, and 2020 was challenging for the entire aviation industry amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the program seems to have turned a corner, with the MAX 10 taking its first flight in June 2021. This is the largest variant, and its landing gear is interesting in that it extends. But how exactly does it work?
Victorville, CAonemileatatime.com

Revealed: Mystery Buyer Of VIP Boeing 747-8

The owner of a “new” roughly 10 year old Boeing 747-8 has just been revealed. Production of the passenger version of the Boeing 747-8 has already ended. While the plane was supposed to be the evolution of previous generations of the 747, airlines are largely opting for lower capacity planes. As far as passenger airlines go, Boeing 747-8s are only being operated by Air China, Korean Air, and Lufthansa. Cargo airlines still have some of these planes on order, but that’s it.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Southwest Airlines Could Take Up To 114 MAX Jets In 2022

Southwest Airlines is looking more likely than not to exercise its options and take delivery of 114 new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft next year. Incoming CEO Bob Jordan is the latest executive at the airline to indicate this is a growing possibility, but the airline has good reason to take all 114 of those planes. Here is why.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

What Happened To Canadian Airlines’ Boeing 747s?

Canadian Airlines was once Canada’s second-largest airline, and operated from 1987 until 2001. It flew an interesting and diverse fleet that consisted of Airbus, Boeing, and McDonnell Douglas designs. Among these was the Boeing 747-400, of which Canadian Airlines flew four examples in the 1990s and early 2000s. Let’s take a look at the history of these jets.
AccidentsFlight Global.com

Air India Express 737 crash captain did not respond to go-around call

Investigators have revealed that the first officer of an Air India Express Boeing 737-800 unsuccessfully tried to convince the captain to abort an unstable second approach to Kozhikode before the jet landed long in a tailwind and fatally overran. The inquiry believes the captain was under “misplaced motivation” pressure to...
IndustryPosted by
BoardingArea

American Airlines Is The Worst Legacy Carrier With Their Recent Changes

American Airlines you did it, you really did it! You just completed the race to the bottom of legacy domestic airline carriers. Spirit and Frontier have nothing on you! At least they don’t hide behind the full service airline moniker, they wear who they are proudly on their chest as a badge of honor. You on the other hand, you slither and slink your way to the bottom of the pile on the sly. You do it under the cover of darkness, behind closed doors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy