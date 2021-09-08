Boeing's board has to face a lawsuit from its shareholders over the 737 Max crashes, a judge ruled, saying it 'ignored' problems with the planes

American Airlines you did it, you really did it! You just completed the race to the bottom of legacy domestic airline carriers. Spirit and Frontier have nothing on you! At least they don’t hide behind the full service airline moniker, they wear who they are proudly on their chest as a badge of honor. You on the other hand, you slither and slink your way to the bottom of the pile on the sly. You do it under the cover of darkness, behind closed doors.