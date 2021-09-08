Boeing's board has to face a lawsuit from its shareholders over the 737 Max crashes, a judge ruled, saying it 'ignored' problems with the planes
A judge ruled that Boeing's board of directors must face a lawsuit from its shareholders over the two fatal crashes of its 737 Max planes that killed 346 people. Delaware judge Morgan Zurn ruled on Tuesday that shareholders can pursue some of their claims against Boeing's board, though she dismissed some of their other claims, Reuters reported.markets.businessinsider.com
Comments / 0