The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported unvaccinated Americans are 11 times more likely to die of COVID. And more than 90% of hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated. Reports are surfacing that those with treatable illnesses are dying because they can’t get treatment needed due to beds and resources being taken by unvaccinated COVID patients. Having a family member die from a treatable illness because resources are exhausted due to unvaccinated COVID patients is inconceivable. Yet it is happening.