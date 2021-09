A stock market sell-off among the natural resource sector helped push London’s top stocks into some of the worst territory among major global indexes on Thursday.The FTSE 100 pushed down towards the 7,000 point line, finishing at 7024.21 after losing 71.32 points.The 1% drop placed it behind markets in the US, which were flat when the FTSE closed, and far behind its German counterpart, up 0.1%, and France’s Cac 40, which rose 0.2%.There was no runaway loser on the FTSE 100. But miners Polymetal, Rio Tinto and BHP were significantly in the red as the index closed.Few of the fallers...